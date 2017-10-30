ENOSBURG FALLS — Shirley A. Sturgeon, age 76, passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2017 at The Villa in St. Albans with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Montgomery Center on Oct. 9, 1941 the daughter of the late Allen and Rosanna (Deuso) Brunton.

Shirley was a lifelong resident of Montgomery and Enosburg Falls and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She had worked as a housekeeper for St. John the Baptist Church as well as several families in the area. Shirley cherished the roll of being a Mom and raising her family. She also enjoyed working along side her husband Gene doing the farm chores.

Shirley had many hobbies including, gardening, going black berry picking, playing cards, playing Megabucks and weekly lottery numbers, reading, doing word search puzzles, embroidering and visiting with family and friends, especially her friends at the Riverbend Apts. In her earlier years, she enjoyed hunting and fishing on the family farm in Montgomery Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Benway and her husband Earl “Jack” of Highgate; her sons, Edward Sturgeon and his wife Ann of Enosburg Falls, Allen Sturgeon and his wife Lori of Bakersfield, and Thomas Sturgeon and his wife Ula of St. Albans Bay; her grandchildren, Christopher Sturgeon and his fiancé Katielynn Pelkey, Sherri Sturgeon, James Benway, Danielle Benway and her boyfriend Dylan Paquette, Allen Paradee and his wife Cecile, April Sturgeon, Kody Sturgeon, Charles Sturgeon, Tyler Sturgeon and his wife Jessica, and Megean Messeck and her boyfriend Robert Mewhinney; 13 great grandchildren; her brother, Stuart Brunton and his wife Stephanie of Montgomery Center; her sister, Charlene Lathrop of Northfield; several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents Allen and Rosanna, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Eugene Sturgeon; and her brothers, Aaron and Reuben Brunton.

Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Isidores Catholic Church 169 Mountain Road, Montgomery Center with Rev. Karl Hahr celebrating the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in St. Isidores Catholic Cemetery.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Shirley’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency – Home Care Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com