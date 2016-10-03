SHERWOOD ~ LANTZ

Just

The Facts Owned by

BERKSHIRE – Margo Sherwood, and the late Arthur Sherwood, of Berkshire is proud to announce the wedding of her daughter, Shayna Sherwood to Kristopher Lantz, the son of Gary and Martha Lantz of San Leandro, Calif. Shayna graduated in 2004 from Enosburg Falls High School and Ryerson University, in Toronto. She is employed as a Casting Director in Los Angeles. Kris graduated from Arroyo High School, in San Lorenzo, Calif. and San Francisco State University and is employed as a Television Field Producer in Los Angeles. The wedding will be in Berkshire on Oct. 1, 2016 and a California reception will also be held in Alameda, Calif. on Oct. 29, 2016.