From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Sheriff Truman is a 1-year old FIV+ Male Kitty. He is a grey and white short haired tabby cat who is very sweet. He is a shy kitty at first but is very affectionate and enjoys cuddles. Because of the FIV+ he needs to be the only kitty in the home or in a home with other FIV+ cats.

Sheriff Truman is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.