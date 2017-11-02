Volunteers are restoring the building purchased last year as a home for the Sheldon Historical Society.

SHELDON — The Sheldon Historical Society is restoring its new home, 200 Bridge Street, with historians’ characteristic patience and precision.

The historical society is not armed with significant grant funding, not yet, anyway. But rather than letting that limit their efforts, society members have simply extended the timetable for the building’s repair, without pushing off the work.

Right now, the society hopes to have most of the restoration work complete, and the building open to the public, in 2018, Smith said, but the society’s plans extend beyond the building’s opening.

The society’s correspondent, Harold Smith, said he puts in about two hours a day on the facility. “If you’ve got an idea what you want to accomplish, you can get a lot done in two hours,” he said.

And he’s far from alone: he said the society has a core volunteer group of about 25 locals, who have put in what Smith estimated to be nearly 400 hours of work on the building.

