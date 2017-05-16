Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

SWANTON — Sheila Daria Kittell, age 88, passed away Wednesday evening, April 5, 2017 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans with her loving family by her side.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, in Swanton. Father Luke P. Austin will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Kittell family lot in Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday evening May 19 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gifts in Sheila’s memory may be made to Nativity/St. Louis Parish, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.