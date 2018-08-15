FLETCHER — Fifteen-year-old Delaney Sweet-Werneke of Fletcher was born a fighter. As a three sport star athlete, she would always do whatever it would take to come off the field with a win. Now, sidelined from most of her passions, she has focused her determination on overcoming an even bigger battle. She’s fighting for her life.

Just two-years-ago, life was simple for Delaney and her family. She was a healthy and strong seventh grader who had just finished up a successful season on the basketball court, and was actively refining her catching skills behind the plate, preparing for the spring’s softball season at a pitching clinic. But she was experiencing pain in her hip.

The hip pain began sometime in March 2016. But it wasn’t until May 12 that she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma – a life threatening form of bone cancer.

“We went to all kinds of doctors. We went to her pediatrician. We went to a chiropractor, we went to a physical therapist. We had x-rays on April 1,” Karrie said.

After analysis of her x-rays, the doctors saw nothing unusual and sent Delaney back to physical therapy. But when the pain in her hip wasn’t getting better, a frustrated Karrie demanded answers.

“Finally, at one of the appointments with a specialist we refused to leave the room. I asked the doctor to pull up her x-rays again,when he took one look at them and requested an emergency MRI,” Karrie said. “The very next day she got an MRI, and the day after that we got the call that she had a large tumor in her hip.”

Delaney’s delayed diagnosis is something that happens to a lot of Osteosarcoma patients. According to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, many symptoms appear weeks to months before doctors finally determine the cause because they are so similar to everyday, stress related injuries. In Delaney’s case, the concentrated hip pain appeared to just be a sports injury.

“We weren’t alone. I’ve talked with numerous parents who have said they tried and tried to find out what was wrong, because a lot of these kids are so active and busy, and the next thing they know something hurts,” Karrie said.

Osteosarcoma is a rare form of cancer, but it is more common in kids. According to the American Cancer Society, there are about 800 to 900 new cases a year. About half of these are in children and teens.

“It’s kind of like being hit by lighting. But, Delaney had it in her pelvic bone, which was kind of like being hit by lighting twice, because only one to two percent of kids get it in their pelvic area,” Karrie said.

After her diagnosis in May, Delaney began nine months of intense chemotherapy at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

“She was in the hospital for over 100 days, it took her out of school, she lost her hair, and she was just extremely sick,” Karrie said.

Delaney stopped chemotherapy just long enough to undergo a 12-hour surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Students came from all over the city, to watch as Dr. Kevin Raskin performed a miracle on Delaney’s hip.

At 13, all Delaney wished was that she could step back on the soccer field after having this 10-centimeter tumor removed from her body. Raskin came up with a plan to remove her fibula bone from her leg into her hip, attach it with a cadaver bone and other hardware, with the hopes that it would be enough support for Delaney to one day be able to run and compete again. But Delaney says she knew the doctors were giving her a false hope.

“Dr. Raskin told me I’d never play again,” Delaney said before adding quickly after, “No, he didn’t really say that, but he sort of implied it.”

“There’s always hope,” Karrie said to her daughter.

Delaney responded with a shrug saying, “It’s sad. I cried a lot.”

Two years later, Delaney has come to terms with the end of her soccer career, but Karrie’s hopeful outlook doesn’t go without reason. There were a lot of things Delaney was told she’d never do again, but just weeks after the surgery she was shocking even Raskin, who is not only an acclaimed orthopedic surgeon but also a Harvard professor.

“They told me I was never going to be able to put my socks on again. They even gave me this sock thing to help,” Delaney said with a scoff before shrugging, “But I can put my socks on just fine.”

