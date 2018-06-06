St. Albans/Swanton – Sharon Young Bourgeois, age 63, peacefully passed away, Monday, June 4, 2018, at home surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born March 8, 1955, in Burlington. She was predeceased by her parents, Austin and Marjorie (Thurston) Logan; son, Bill Young and daughter, Renee Young Millett.

Sharon graduated from Bellows Free Academy and for several years was a clerk at Prouty’s IGA in Swanton.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Bourgeois, of St. Albans, son, Craig Young of Florida, her sisters, Shirley Lavender (partner, Dave Therrien) of Fairfax and Sue Paquette of Florida, as

well as her grandchildren, Ashley Young, Austin Millett, Justin Young (Sheena), Jacob Young, Olivia Long and Luke Lowder all of Florida and her great-granddaughter, Grace Young of Florida.

Sharon is also survived by two nieces and two nephews, Crystal Hemingway, (partner, William Pfaff), Amy Smith (Dennis), Travis Hemingway and Christopher Hemingway (Victoria) and three cousins, Pat and Gary Provost and Pam Cassidy and Sharon’s best friend since childhood, Pat Sampson of Arizona.

Sharon was a beautiful and loving person and will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.

A special thank you to Hannah and Teresa of Franklin County Hospice for all their help and support.

Sharon’s family will receive friends on Thursday, June 7, 2018, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Franklin Country Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Sharon’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, kindly go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.