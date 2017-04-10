Shamrocks finish second in 16U Nationals

By Josh Kaufmann Sports Editor More stories by Josh

Just

The Facts Owned by

TROY, Mich. — The Anchorage North Stars shut out the Vermont Shamrocks until late in the third period, earning the USA Hockey 16-and-under national championship Monday morning with a 3-1 victory in the title game.

Anchorage took advantage of one of 10 Shamrock penalties to open the scoring on a power-play goal 4:07 into the second period, and added a pair of goals in the third period — 8:10 and 12:57 into the 17-minute frame — to pull away. Vermont’s Abigail Gleason scored with 29 seconds remaining, assisted by Piper Desorcie.

The Alaska team outshot Vermont 20-16, with Leocadia Clark making 14 saves in 48 minutes while BFA-St. Albans’ Maddie Hungerford stopped all three shots she faced in the final 3 minutes of the game.

The Vermont team, which had won the state and New England titles before winning their first five games in the National Championships in Troy, also includes BFA’s Peyton and Elizabeth Dukas, Lizzie Hill, and McKenna Remillard.