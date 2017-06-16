Seven Acres and the Governor Smith Inn

The original Edward Curtis Smith mansion.

From the Saint Albans Museum:

Edward Curtis Smith served as the governor of Vermont from 1898 to 1900. And his residence was located at the top of Congress Street on the left as you crested the hill.

Above is a postcard of the original house, built in the English style. That house stood until the 1920s when it was totally destroyed in a fire. That fire was additionally fueled by the several tons of coal located in the basement.

At right is a postcard showing the replacement mansion, which was built in a totally different style which might be better described as American plantation style. Later, the mansion would be converted into an inn and restaurant that many in St. Albans still remember. Unfortunately, this house, too, would succumb to fire, supposedly started by vandals.

Sadly, today nothing remains of either of the houses. A few rare artifacts can be viewed at the museum. The most important of these artifacts is a spectacular portrait of Anna Bailey Jane Smith, wife of Gov. E. C. Smith. The portrait was painted by Irving Wiles, who was a contemporary to portraitists William Merritt Chase and John Singer Sargent. It may be the only portrait of Wiles in Vermont.

If you have more information about the Smiths, please share with the museum at 527-7933 or contact them on their website: www.stamuseum.org