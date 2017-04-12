Sentence handed down in Highgate hit and run

Luke Loiselle enters the court room in this 2015 Messenger file photo.

‘The facts are: you were driving, you struck Mr. Miller, you ran and he died.’ - Judge Gregory Rainville

ST. ALBANS — Luke Loiselle was sentenced to 30 months to 20 years on Tuesday for a hit and run that killed David Miller, 54, of Highgate in December 2015.

Loiselle had previously pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and obstruction of justice for attempting to remove evidence of the accident from his vehicle.

Once he is released, Loiselle will remain under the supervision of the Dept. of Corrections for 20 years.

Loiselle turned to Miller’s two sisters, who did not speak during the hearing, and offered his apologies. “I am very sorry for this,” he said. “This is something I will have to live with, too.”

Loiselle said he intends to use his time in prison to get more education and will do the risk reduction program as well as comply with parole requirements once released. He intends, Loiselle said, to “become a contributing member of society.”

After the hearing, Miller’s sister Madelin Field of Middlebury said, “He needs to actually go and do these things. He needs to take action and show that’s he’s committed to changing his life.”

