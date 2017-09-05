‘By doing this… you start to put together a holistic picture of the processes that control the water quality in the Bay.’ Andrew Schroth, UVM

ST. ALBANS — Researchers have placed a number of sensors in and around St. Albans Bay, some of their locations marked by buoys, to collect data in order to better understand water dynamics and nutrient movement in the bay.

One of the researchers, Andrew Schroth, an assistant professor of geology at the University of Vermont, gave a brief overview of the project at the St. Albans Area Watershed Association (SAAWA) annual meeting Thursday night at the St. Albans Bay Park.

Schroth said he and fellow researcher Tom Manley, an assistant professor of geology and oceanographic researcher from Middlebury College, received a grant to deploy a number of cutting edge sensors in the inner and outer bay of St. Albans to collect data over a one-year period.

He said there are research platforms equipped with sensors that move up and down through the water column once an hour, measuring things like pigments associated with algae, dissolved oxygen, conductivity and more. Essentially the chemistry and biology of the water at a very high frequency, said Schroth.

He said the platforms are also taking automated water samplings, monitoring for nutrient levels, such as the concentrations of nitrogen and phosphorus in the water.

