SWANTON — Selina H. Dumont, age 84 years, went to her eternal reward on Sunday evening, Dec. 4, 2016, at The University of Vermont Medical Center with loving family at her side. A longtime resident of Swanton, Selina resided for the past seven years at the Helen Porter Health and Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury.

Born in Clark, N.J. on, Nov. 25, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Esther (Schuster) Meissner. She graduated from Clark High School and on July 28, 1951, was married to Russell Dumont, who predeceased her on May 30, 2008.

Selina will always be remembered as a master crafter who made many beautiful things and traveled to various craft shows throughout Vermont. She also taught crafting and for many years organized the Nativity Craft Show in Swanton. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and as a parishioner of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-St. Louis Parish belonged to the church’s Altar Society. She loved to sing and perform and in earlier years volunteered at the former Brandon Training school.

Selina leaves her son, Randy Dumont and his wife, Peggy; granddaughters, Kyla and Kelsey Dumont; grandsons, Chad Dumont and his children, Brandon, Anthony and Hunter; Russell Dumont and partner, Morgan Barnum; granddaughter, Rachael LeGrand and husband, Casey, and their children, Mayce and Zachary; her sister, Dorothy Kruse as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She also leaves behind her special friend and roommate, Marie.

Besides her parents and her husband Russell, Selina was predeceased by a son, Richard ‘Ricky’ Dumont; a sister Lucille and husband, James Collins; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William Kruse, Delores and George Bellrose, Robert and Ruth Dumont, Frederick and Theresa Dumont and Raymond Dumont.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada St., Swanton. Father Thomas D. Nadeau will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at the Dumont family lot in St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Gifts in Selina’s memory may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, 431 Pine St., #214, Burlington 05401

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.