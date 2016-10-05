Selectboard to oppose Swanton Wind

Christine Lang, center, surrounded by other opponents of the Swanton Wind Project. Lang offered the selectboard financial support and information regarding the Public Service Board at the selectboard’s Oct. 4 meeting.

SWANTON — The Swanton selectboard plans to appear before the Public Service Board (PSB), opposing the Swanton Wind Project.

“Everybody knows that we’re against this project,” said selectboard member Dan Billado during the board’s Tuesday meeting. “I think we as a board should continue to let the public know that we’re against this.”

The Swanton Wind Project, developed by Travis and Ashley Belisle, announced on Sept. 9 that the project had submitted its PSB application, seeking a Certificate of Public Good, the final step before the project can begin construction.

