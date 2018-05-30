St. Albans Town Selectboard chair Bill Nihan presides over the Monday, May 21 meeting.

ST. ALBANS – Following last week’s regular meeting of the St. Albans Town selectboard, debate related to a failed amendment that would have added workplace harassment language to the town’s personnel policy continued via email among members of the selectboard, a violation of open meeting law.

In a chain of emails addressed to all five members of the town selectboard, selectboard member Al Voegele replied to an email from selectboard chair Bill Nihan that requested “specifics” related to an assertion by Voegele during last Monday’s meeting that there were situations where fighting between town employees or assertions of authority create an uncomfortable working environment.

“We have situations, not only in the town office but in other situations, where you do have employees fighting with one another. You have people coming in that have some form of authority that do create an uncomfortable position for the person who is the object of the criticism and also those people who have to listen to it,” Voegele had said Monday night in defense of adding workplace harassment language. “We have to have a professional office and that’s all I’m asking for.”

“Your comments last night and as quoted in the Messenger have taken me aback,” Nihan wrote the Tuesday following that selectboard meeting. “I had not realized that there were situations in or on Town facilities where people were fighting. I would think the Board would have been made aware of any fighting. Also, your suggestion or allegation that person(s) of authority created situations which have made employees uncomfortable.”

Nihan had further suggested that Voegele had “created examples of unprofessional behavior” to support his position on adding workplace harassment language.

“I would like to hear specifics. It is my thinking that you have created examples of ‘unprofessional’ behavior to support your stance,” Nihan said. “In doing so, you have cast the Town and our employees and persons of authority in a negative light. This is a disservice to all.”

Nihan’s email addressed a debate that previously occurred in a May 21 selectboard meeting, during which a 2-2 vote defeated an amendment that would’ve added language related to workplace harassment to the town’s personnel policy. Voegele had, alongside selectboard member Brendan Deso, supported the amendment, while Nihan and selectboard member Stan Dukas voted against it.

Selectboard Vice Chair Bruce Cheeseman was not present during that meeting.

Voegele’s response came at about noon the next Wednesday, sent to both Nihan and the rest of the selectboard. Town Manager Carrie Johnson and Messenger reporter Michael Frett were copied in the email.

“Nice ploy Bill [Nihan] – but wrongly unrepresentative again,” Voegele replied. “My comments are from years of management experience in Vermont and dealing with the legal oversight of employee behavior. A clear… and distinct Personnel Policy establishes for all an expectation of acceptable behavior as a condition of work and volunteer service.”

