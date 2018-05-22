St. Albans Town Selectboard chair Bill Nihan presides over Monday night's meeting.

ST. ALBANS TOWN – The St. Albans Town selectboard pulled together a full agenda Monday night as four of its members – vice chair Bruce Cheeseman was absent – debated failed motions to ban smoking in public parks and add harassment language to their personnel policy.

Since the reorganization of selectboard earlier this year, the St. Albans Town selectboard has worked to revise and update their personnel policy.

During last night’s meeting, a few of those revisions were formalized, including language that promised to make up the difference in pay for town employees called away for active military duty.

Selectboard chair Bill Nihan and selectboard member Stan Dukas were opposed to changes in the language on workplace harrasment, with both criticizing the proposed language as “too broad” and citing a lack of enforcement as reasons for their disapproval.

Dukas has historically disagreed with revising the policy due to his belief that it’d be impossible to enforce.

“You just keep getting thicker, and thicker, and thicker,” Dukas said. “They keep telling me ‘You don’t like to be regimented with laws.’ Well I love it when you’ve got a hammer to hit them with if they do something wrong.”

Nihan and Dukas expressed reservations about working under guidelines they said could qualify “raising your voice” as harassment.

“If you look cross-eyed at someone, it could be harassment,” Nihan said. “You could be considered harassing by raising your voice or interfering with somebody’s ability to do their work.”

“That’s insane,” the selectboard chair concluded.

Selectboard members Al Voegele and Brendan Deso, meanwhile, supported the changes in the policy, stating that they were necessary for creating a “professional office.”

“We have situations, not only in the town office but in other situations, where you do have employees fighting with one another. You have people coming in that have some form of authority that do create an uncomfortable position for the person who is the object of the criticism and also those people who have to listen to it,” said Voegele, who had initially proposed the changes. “We have to have a professional office and that’s all I’m asking for.”

Deso read the definition of workplace harassment that would have been used in the proposed change to the policy, which qualified workplace harassment as “actions, communication or behavior that mocks, demeans, puts down, disparages or ridicules an employee.”

“Find me a problem with that sentence,” Deso asked before suggesting that the vote be tabled for another meeting, when a full board could be present.

For more on Monday night’s selectboard meeting pick up a copy of Tuesday’s Messenger. A second story on the rest of the meeting will appear later this week.