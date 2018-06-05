ST. ALBANS – The St. Albans Town selectboard agreed to act on the recommendations of the town’s infrastructure committee, moving forward with plans that could put a new Department of Public Works (DPW) building on a November ballot and potentially secure land for a new town hall.

The infrastructure steering committee presented recommendations for the relocation of both the DPW garage and shed, as well as the town hall, to the selectboard last night, highlighting concerns with the existing structures that would render both inadequate in the coming years.

Attended by the majority of the infrastructure committee, last night’s conversation was led by committee member Richard Cummings, who began by highlighting a few of the committee’s focuses before diving into the town’s self-ascribed priority: the relocation of its DPW garage and salt shed to a plot of town land along Brigham Road.

While the committee had originally looked for a location to site both the town hall and DPW together, they later decided that the two buildings were largely incompatible and that the nature of a DPW building meant that it should be isolated from major growth areas.

“The function of a town hall [and] the function of a DPW don’t really go together,” Cummings reported. “It’s like trying to build a funeral parlor next to a band recital place.”

The committee noted that other communities isolate their DPW buildings from growth centers, with its report highlighting South Burlington’s DPW in particular.

Instead, the committee narrowed its list of locations for a new DPW building to the town’s vacant property just north of the railroad tracks that bisect Brigham Road. That property, largely untouched save for some preliminary sitework already conducted by the town, would allow room for future expansion of DPW’s properties.

