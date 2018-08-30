Shown here is the entrance to the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail and the angled intersection of Sheldon Road and Route 7. Improvements for both were discussed at a public meeting Tuesday.

ST. ALBANS TOWN – The most recent regular meeting of the St. Albans Town selectboard saw the board grapple with some of its long-term planning, finally adopting its town plan and addressing stormwater projects before a follow-up to a recent Route 7 sidewalk study meeting spurred contention on the board.

That meeting, held Aug. 20, was the last in a pair of mandated selectboard hearings on the adoption of the town plan, a guiding document that provides a framework for policy and development.

Like the previous selectboard hearing held toward the end of July, this hearing didn’t draw an audience.

Without any public comments on the town plan, the selectboard quickly moved to formally adopt it, unanimously approval.

“I think it’s well written and nicely done,” selectperson Al Voegele said.

The previous town plan had expired in 2017.

Stormwater

With grant money on its way, the Town of St. Albans has sought to start working toward some of its stormwater infrastructure projects, including work near Northwestern Medical Center (NMC) and the St. Albans Industrial Park.

While the town’s administration director Ned Connell was on hand to provide an update on those projects in particular, the selectboard drifted into deeper questions related to the town’s stormwater management planning – namely its timetable, private property and the future.

Connell and town manager Carrie Johnson explained that Connell had gone out to bid for a single contract to handle engineering on all five of the town’s current stormwater infrastructure plans, a decision Connell said “should get a better bang for the buck.”

“From what I see here, we did,” Connell said, motioning toward an engineering contract with DuBois and King, an engineering firm from South Burlington. That firm will handle engineering and permitting ahead of formal construction.

Selectperson Stan Dukas made the observation that, according to the timeline passed among members of the selectboard, the plan was a month behind schedule and, in the case of the project near NMC, a year behind schedule.

Connell said that the NMC project would be the easiest to address.

For more of the discussion of stormwater and possible pedestrian and cycling improvements on Route 7, pick up a copy of today’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.