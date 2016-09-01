Seeing the best in others

Kilburn’s belief in people benefits community

Posted on by

By Elaine Ezerins

Staff Writer

Just
The Facts

Owned by

SWANTON — Cupped in Sandy Kilburn’s hands is a plain rock she bought from a gift shop a while ago. For the longest time, Kilburn couldn’t figure out why she made the purchase.

The stone only became significant when she began self-esteem building and teaching about drug prevention with children in the Swanton school system in the 1980s. The rock became a symbol for the similarities and differences among people.

See the complete story in the Thursday edition of the St. Albans Messenger, or subscribe to the digital edition to read it online.

Subscribe for more Messenger

Available in both print & digital formats.