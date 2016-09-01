Seeing the best in others

Sandy Kilburn’s ties to the community of Swanton run as far back as 1939. Currently, 76-years-old, Kilburn has not slowed down, still working part-time at Champlain Housing Trust and serving on the board of NOTCH. To relax, she sips tea on her sun-lit back porch.

SWANTON — Cupped in Sandy Kilburn’s hands is a plain rock she bought from a gift shop a while ago. For the longest time, Kilburn couldn’t figure out why she made the purchase.

The stone only became significant when she began self-esteem building and teaching about drug prevention with children in the Swanton school system in the 1980s. The rock became a symbol for the similarities and differences among people.

