ST. ALBANS — The St. Albans Town infrastructure study committee, in charge of analyzing properties in the town on their suitability for a new municipal complex, has narrowed their scope to two properties.

The first property, named the Lupu lot, is roughly eight acres located on the northeast corner of Fisher Pond Road and Fairfield Hill Road, adjacent to Northwestern Counseling & Support Service’s Family Center.

The second property, named the Ingleside Equities lot, is just shy of 10 acres, located south of Fairfield Hill road and east of Fairfax Road, behind the existing businesses. Ingleside Equity, Inc. is owned by St. Albans Town selectboard member Sam Smith.

The parcels are the top two of more than 10 properties in the town, many located along Route 104 or Route 7, considered by the study committee. The committee narrowed down their options using various criteria, such as size, cost, access to public utilities, proximity to the town’s growth center, pedestrian and bike access, and more.

The town hired Jennifer Desautels, a project engineer from Trudell Consulting Engineers, to conduct a feasibility study of the two lots. Desautels presented the results of the five-week study to the committee and several selectboard members Tuesday afternoon.

Lupu lot

“We did initially have some pushback from one of the landowners who did not want us to delve deeply into analyzing the property so given that, there’s a few limitations that Trudell encountered while looking into… the Lupu lot,” Town Manager Carrie Johnson forewarned committee members, before Desautels jumped into her presentation.

Desautels began with describing the site and any development constraints it has.

She said this is a 100-foot electric easement running through the middle of the property, a smaller stormwater easement on the north side and small utility easements adjacent to the main roads.

“This is water and sewer… available, immediately adjacent to the site,” she said.

Due to a lack of access to the property, Desautels said Trudell estimated where wetlands could be located on the site. “There’s a 50-foot set back from Stevens Brook,” she said, which runs on the northern side of the site.

