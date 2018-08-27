ENOSBURG FALLS — Sound collided with visual art Saturday afternoon in Enosburg Falls where dozens turned up at Cold Hollow Sculpture Park to meet it’s first ever artist in residence.

Phil Acimovic, of California, has spent the last two weeks living in an airstream trailer, hidden by the fields and mountains of David and Sarah Stromeyer’s land. About 15 minutes outside of the village, Cold Hollow Sculpture Park showcases 50 or so of David’s unique steel sculptures, scattered up hills, around bends, and through trees.

“We wanted to give someone the chance to draw whatever they draw from being here. It’s not just the time spent, but it’s the kind of space it is; it’s the kind of place it is,” Sarah said while describing the park. “It’s such a gift to just have time and space to do your work, and you don’t have to worry about the rest of life.”

Cold Hollow, which has been open and free to the public to explore for the past five years, encompasses a theme of multidimensional parts working to create a single message.

“What’s inside, what’s outside, where does inside start, where does outside start? If you’ve got an open space, you can be in there, or you can be out here, you have a feeling you’re being contained even though there are no walls,” Sarah said, using her hands. “Since this park is about seeing things from different points of view, we like to have different points of view.”

This was the inspiration behind the monthly programs that began when the park opened to the public. But this year, the Stromeyers wanted to share both Vermont and their own land with an artist from outside the state. Thus the search for Acimovic began.

“One can get work done here in Vermont. It’s quiet. There’s stunning scenery, and here in particular, the sculptures are sort of the intersection of humane imagination and natural forms, and how those enhance and effect one another,” Sarah said. “So we thought it would be a good thing to host someone who’s unfamiliar with this place, but also in a point in their work where they would know what to do with themselves in two weeks time.”

It took about a year for the Stromeyers to have everything in place. First, they did an extensive search for the right kind of person. Browsing websites while sifting through connections, they stumbled upon Acimovic, who was pursuing his Ph.D at the University of California, Davis. The Stroymeyers don’t have an exact answer about they found him. For Acimovic, it was a random invitation in his inbox.

“I had never done anything like this before, so without hesitation, I said yes,” Acimovic said.

