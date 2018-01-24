Photo by Josh Kuckens/Times Argus via AP: Governor Phil Scott delivers the fiscal year 2019 budget address Tuesday, January 23rd 2018 in the House Chamber of the Vermont State House.

MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott delivered his second budget address on Wednesday, proposing a $3.9 billion budget with no new taxes or fees.

Increases in spending match projected increases in wages in the state.

Scott has made economic development and the need to expand Vermont’s workforce a theme of his administration. Both were included in the budget.

The governor also vowed in his state of the state address earlier this month that a projected 9-cent increase in education property taxes would not happen. His budget address did not contain specifics, but Scott did allude to $75 million in potential savings identified by his administration.

Scott also spoke of the need to address the problem of education spending over the long term.

“We have districts which trimmed programs for kids to restrain budget growth to one, two or three percent each year, only to learn their tax rates are going up eight, nine or 10 percent because others have increased spending dramatically,” he said. “We have statewide test results that suggest the substantial increase in education spending over the last 20 years has not closed the achievement gaps in our schools. And, year after year, Vermonters have endured property tax rate increases they cannot afford.”

“It’s time to accept reality,” Scott said.

The work begun with Act 46, consolidating school districts to reduce costs and provide more opportunities for students, must be accelerated, Scott said. Schools which have consolidated must be given the tools and flexibility to achieve savings and improve outcomes for children, in his view.

He also called for the creation of a more transparent statewide funding system for education. The complexity of the current system means many, if not most, Vermonters, do not understand that every Vermonter is paying for every school in the state, not just the one in their community.

He also called for, over the next five years, raising the staff to student ratio across the state from 4 students per staff person to five, which would save the state $100 million per year. Scott suggested that could be achieved “using the natural retirement and attrition of the current workforce.”

