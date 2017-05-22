Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

HIGHGATE CENTER — Scott Hazen Machia, age 53 years, died Thursday evening, May 18, 2017, at the University of Vermont Medical Center with loving family at his side.

Born in St. Albans on, March 1, 1964, he was the son of the late Ephraim and Rosalie (Pelkey) Machia. He attended Highgate schools and later received his Associates Degree in Liberal Arts from the Community College of Vermont. He owned and operated a highly successful business, Scotty’s Taxi for 16 years

He enjoyed history and helping various charities including, Habitat for Humanity, Toys for Tots and the local food self. He also enjoyed repairing vehicles and renovating houses and old buildings. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Richford.

Scott leaves his companion of 16 years, Regina Machia of Highgate; a son, Hazen Scott Machia of Highgate; a step-son, Darrell Meyer of Sheldon; a daughter, Brandy Rose Machia of Highgate and her daughter Trinity Rose Johnson of Enosburgh; two brothers, Keith Machia and his wife Louise of Highgate and Corey Machia and companion Lela Omiak of Highgate; a sister, Cher Freeman and companion Dan Poissant of Sheldon as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at 3 p.m. at the Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton. The Reverend Lyle Willey will officiate. Interment will follow at the Machia family lot in St. Louis Cemetery in Highgate Center.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the service.

Gifts in Scott’s memory may be made to the Dominican Advance Charity, in care of, Kim Pensinger, 8410 NW 90th St. Medley, FL 33166

