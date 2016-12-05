Scientists: No ill effects from turbine sounds

By Tom Benton Staff Writer More stories by Tom

MONTPELIER — The public and professionals argued appropriate sound limits for industrial wind turbines at a Public Service Board (PSB) workshop on Dec. 2 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

The split was visible from the start. Those who have opposed state officials’ approach to wind legislation sat on the left, wearing jeans and flannel or sweaters beneath yellow vests. Many had driven from Franklin County, like Swanton resident Christine Lang, Fairfield’s Sally Collopy and Penny Dubie and Franklin-4 House Representative Marianna Gamache. Meanwhile, state agency representatives and international sound professionals sat to the right in business suits.

Act 174 necessitated the workshop. The last legislative session produced the law, previously known as S.230 or S.260. The law promises “substantial deference” to municipalities with regional plans meeting a new set of regional energy planning standards, including sound limits for wind turbines.

