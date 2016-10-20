Saying good-bye to Christian

By Michelle Monroe Executive Editor More stories by Michelle

SWANTON — Friends and classmates of Christian Regan gathered at Missisquoi Valley Union (MVU) Wednesday night to remember the 14-year-old killed on Friday while riding his bicycle.

What emerged was a picture of a friendly young man prone to jokes and laughter.

“He was an amazing friend,” said one friend. “Bad days, good days, he always had a smile.”

Another boy spoke of sitting and talking with Christian during MVU’s Fall Harvest Fest on Friday. “It just comes as a really big surprise.”

Christian was “so nice to me” when they met, said a third student. “He was always kind.”

The first time they met Christian talked about his bike, said another, who said Christian loved his bike. “I called him the big, bad biker.”

“Every time he said something, we would all laugh,” he added.

Brandy, a family friend who had known Christian since birth and whom he called ‘Aunt,’ expressed her gratitude at the large turnout. “This means a lot to me and my family,” she said.

She spoke of times when Christian came to her home to play with her children and his love of the trampoline. “He had a beautiful smile,” said Brandy.

Christian’s grandmother, Alice, spoke last, leading the crowd in “The Lord’s Prayer.”

She spoke of her pride at seeing all of this friends and classmates, confirming what others had said, “He was always laughing.”

She concluded by telling the crowd, “Go with love, always.”