Above is a still image from "Saving Our Waters" a new documentary series by Vermont Public Television.

ST. ALBANS — Vermont PBS screened the second episode of its series Saving Our Waters at the 14th Star Brewing Co. Wednesday evening, followed by a panel discussion and audience questions.

The 30-minute episode is a visually striking overview of ways pollution reaches Vermont waterways, and methods state agencies are administering to thwart the pollution’s travel — for example, absorbent pavement, or agricultural methods like manure injection and cover-cropping.

The video includes multiple Franklin County faces, like Carrie Johnson, the St. Albans Town manager, or Enosburg Falls farmer Larry Gervais. A keen eye might spot Franklin farmer Wayne Fiske, overseeing work on his own land.

But those in attendance seemed invested only in the panel that followed, in which host Fran Stoddard questioned University of Vermont (UVM) geology professor Andrew Schroth, who is studying cyanobacteria in the St. Albans Bay, UVM Extension director and former Vermont Agency of Agriculture head Chuck Ross, and Lori Fisher, the Lake Champlain Committee’s executive director.

Multiple questions concerned the condition of Lake Carmi, which cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, has riddled for months.

