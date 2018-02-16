SATEC students make use of the school library, which has become more popular since the school adopted a new approach to literacy.

ST. ALBANS TOWN – Whether it’s in standardized tests or simply in the eagerness of students, St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) is seeing improvements across the board in student literacy in the two years after adopting a new approach.

A little under two years ago, SATEC began structuring its literacy education around the Lucy Calkins system. Under this system, writing – and more recently reading – education became standardized in the school.

“We had some teachers pilot the Lucy Calkins writing [method], and we had some fantastic results,” said SATEC Principal Angela Stebbins. “We were having kindergartners and first graders sharing stories that they had written in a way that we had never experienced.”

Teachers were nudged toward the same academic vocabularies, and a dedicated staff of literacy coaches were added to SATEC’s faculty. The literacy coaches at SATEC work closely with teachers and students, helping them adjust to the Calkins system while individually helping students with their reading and writing.

That uniformity in approach was a structural need that, according to Stebbins, could really help the students as they graduate to another grade and learn from a new teacher. It was a recommendation from a specialized literacy audit of the school, she said.

“Our biggest goal to support our students was to do something in common, because if students go from, say, second to third grade, and it’s like a completely different approach, students have to learn that,” Stebbins said. “So now we have a common approach.”

The Calkins system employed by the school is a standardized approach where teachers use a common lesson and mentor text to teach reading and writing skills. Once taught, students are then required to use those skills on writings or readings of their own choice. This personal experience, where students apply the standardized lessons on projects of their own interest, takes up the bulk of the practice.

“They still learn the lesson of the day, but then they study that at their level,” explained literacy coach Helen Lanthier.

