Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

HIGHGATE/FAIRFIELD — Sarah Marie Mahoney, a lifelong resident of this area, passed away unexpectedly Thursday June 29, 2017, at her home in Highgate.

Born in St. Albans on July 4, 1978, she was the daughter of LeRoy W. and Marie (Martell) Hughes. Sarah was 38 years old.

Sarah graduated from Bellows Free Academy and enjoyed playing bingo, snowmobiling and doing crafts.

Survivors include her parents, LeRoy and Marie of Fairfield; her children Mercedes Mahoney of Fairfield and Ayden Paradee of Chelsea; her grandson, Maximilliam White as well as her brothers, LeRoy Hughes of Springfield and Andrew Hughes and his fiancé, Tiffany and her son, Karter, of Swanton and sister, Vicky Lamotte and her husband, Joe, of St. Albans and their children, Hanna and Joseph.

Sarah is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and her former husband, Daniel Mahoney of Swanton.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, David and Alice Martell and Mitchell and Virginia Hughes.

Sarah’s family will receive family and friends on Saturday, July 8, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant.

Following prayers of committal at Soule Cemetery everyone is invited to LeRoy and Marie’s home, 625 St. Pierre Rd., Fairfield.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Turning Point of Franklin County, P.O. Box 1187, St. Albans, VT 05478.

To send Sarah’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.