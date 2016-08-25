SAPD breaks state trends

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — When pulled over by troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks, non-white drivers are almost seven percent more likely to get a ticket than their white peers, according to a 2016 Northeastern University report that analyzes traffic stop data from the Vermont State Police between 2010 and 2015.

Black drivers were also more likely to be searched. Troopers searched just 1.1 percent of white motorists that were stopped. They searched 5.1 percent of all black drivers stopped, 4 percent of Hispanic drivers and 3.9 percent of Native American drivers pulled over.

See the complete story in the Thursday edition of the St. Albans Messenger, or subscribe to the digital edition to read it online.