ST. ALBANS — Sandra Ann Rexford, 66, passed away on Wednesday morning, Jan. 10, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, with her husband at her side.

Sandra was born in St. Albans on March 27, 1951, the daughter of Louis and Veronica (Kelly) Monette. She was married to Skip Rexford on Sept. 10, 1988.

Sandra was employed by New England Air Systems in Burlington. In her earlier years, she made collectible teddy bears. She was a lover of all animals and enjoyed her flowers and gardening.

In addition to her husband, Skip, Sandra is survived by her three brothers, Gary Monette, Alan Monette and Russell Monette; Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins; her special cat, Lily and Skip’s cat, Chloe.

Sandra was predeceased by her parents and her beloved horse, Sambo.

In accordance with Sandra’s wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Those wishing to honor Sandra’s memory may do so by a memorial gift to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478.

