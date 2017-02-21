Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

FAIRFAX — Samuel T. Hudson, Jr., 89, passed away at St. Albans Health and Rehab in St. Albans on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. He was born on Sept. 20, 1927 in New York City son of the late Samuel and Anne (Miller) Hudson Sr. He is survived by his loving daughter Barbara Rescott and her husband Lyle of Marriottsville, Md., his brother Charles and wife Dorothy of Cooperstown, N.Y. and their children Andrew, Landis and Elizabeth; and sister Susan of Fairbanks, Alaska; two grandsons Matthew and William Rescott of Baltimore, Md.; brother-in-law William Harhan and his wife Margaret of Wiliamsburg, Va. and their children Margaret, Patrick, Timothy and Eileen. He was predeceased on Jan. 22, 2013 by his daughter Susan Hudson and on Jan. 19, 2014 by his wife Patricia.

Sam was a veteran of both World War II (US Maritime Service in 1945/46) and the Korean War (US Army in 1951-1953). As a merchant marine man on US transports going back and forth to the war zones in Europe, he traveled to England France, Italy and Cuba. He was a graduate of North Carolina State University where he ran track and majored in Forestry. He was the Franklin County Forester (Nicknamed “Tree man” not only for his profession but also managing many wood lots) for the State of Vermont from 1957 to 1982). He served two terms as a Vermont State Senator representing Franklin County. Among his many community and service oriented activities, Sam was the longtime chairman of the St. Albans Maple Festival, president of the Vermont State Employees Association and president of the New England Chapter of the Society of American Foresters.

A celebration of Sam’s life will be scheduled in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made in Sam’s name to the American Legion, Green Mt Post #1, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans, VT 05478 or the American Cancer Society, 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495. The family also invites you to share your memoires and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.