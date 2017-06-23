Sam and Betty to return

A previous Sam and Betty take a swim in Swanton in this Messenger photo.

By Tom Benton Staff Writer More stories by Tom

Just

The Facts Owned by

‘We said, ‘Come hell or highwater, we’re going to get swans this year.’ - Suzanne Washburn, Swanton Chamber of Commerce

SWANTON — The Swanton Chamber of Commerce is putting the swans back in Swanton.

After months of negotiations and outreach, “Betty and Sam” return to their pond in the village park tonight 6 p.m.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend a “welcome ceremony” for the swans at that place and time.

The chamber president, Suzanne Washburn, said it took months of delicate conversations to ensure the return of Betty and Sam.

Their previous incarnation left this mortal coil during the winter of 2015. But acquiring new swans was not as simple as doing some research and signing a check.

The Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife (VDFW) considers swans an “invasive species,” although as the Swanton Historical Society’s Ron Kilburn noted in a March meeting, the previous Betty and Sam “never invaded anybody.”

For the rest of the story, pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.