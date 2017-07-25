Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

MUNCIE, Ind. — Sally L. Johnson, 76, passes away on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at I.U. Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born on June 28, 1941 to Homer J. Bessette and Gladys Maude (Lake) Bessette in St. Albans, Vt.

Sally married John E. Johnson in 1959 and had three children. Sally is survived by her two daughters, Margaret “Magi” Kirkpatrick Sikora (Jeff) and Judith Truax (Dr. Brad), grandchildren and great grandchildren. Local survivors include a brother, Leon J. Bessette (Patsy) of Essex Junction and Venice, Fla.; a sister, Virginia R. Bessette of St. Albans; a nephew, Christopher Bessette (Diane) of Essex Junction.

Sally was predeceased by her parents, her husband, John E. Johnson and a son, John A. Johnson.

A memorial service was held at New Burlington United Methodist Church (Indiana) with Pastor Ron Wilson officiating on Friday, July 14, 2017.