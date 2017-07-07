Saint Albans Museum seeking directories

From the Saint Albans Museum:
One of the most useful resources we have at the Saint Albans Museum are our copies of old directories and telephone books for Saint Albans. They provide a wealth of information about local businesses and restaurants, community organizations, residents, and civic leaders. Often, these books are our only connection to a historical place. Please contact us at (802) 527-7933 or online at www.stamuseum.org if you have a copy you are willing to share with us.
Wanted: Saint Albans, Vermont Directories for the following years…
1898-1899
1901-1902 (We have one, but it is in extremely poor shape)
1903-1904
1909-1913
1918
1920-1922
1924
1927
1929-1935
1937
1939-1946
1948-1952
1954-1957
1959-1963
1965-1966
1968-1969
Wanted: Saint Albans, Vermont Telephone Books for ALL years EXCEPT the following…
1937
1939
1941
1944-1945
1948-1949
1953-1954
If you are in possession of any historic directories related to the history of St. Albans, please consider donating them to the Saint Albans Museum. You can contact SAM at (802) 527-7933 or online at www.stamuseum.org