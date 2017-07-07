Saint Albans Museum seeking directories

Directories of former residents are a valuable resource available at the Saint Albans Museum.

Just

The Facts Owned by

From the Saint Albans Museum:

One of the most useful resources we have at the Saint Albans Museum are our copies of old directories and telephone books for Saint Albans. They provide a wealth of information about local businesses and restaurants, community organizations, residents, and civic leaders. Often, these books are our only connection to a historical place. Please contact us at (802) 527-7933 or online at www.stamuseum.org if you have a copy you are willing to share with us.

Wanted: Saint Albans, Vermont Directories for the following years…

1898-1899

1901-1902 (We have one, but it is in extremely poor shape)

1903-1904

1909-1913

1918

1920-1922

1924

1927

1929-1935

1937

1939-1946

1948-1952

1954-1957

1959-1963

1965-1966

1968-1969

Wanted: Saint Albans, Vermont Telephone Books for ALL years EXCEPT the following…

1937

1939

1941

1944-1945

1948-1949

1953-1954

If you are in possession of any historic directories related to the history of St. Albans, please consider donating them to the Saint Albans Museum. You can contact SAM at (802) 527-7933 or online at www.stamuseum.org