Ryan recognized by peers

Joe Halko of NCSS presents Linda Ryan with the John W. Engroff Award, with Melinda Lussier.

By Elaine Ezerins Staff Writer More stories by Elaine

Just

The Facts Owned by

‘Linda never says we can’t do it, she always says, “How do we do it?” and makes it happen.’ - Kristin Prior, Agency of Human Services field director

ST. ALBANS — Linda Ryan, the former executive director of Samaritan House, received the 2016 John W. Engroff Legacy Award Wednesday, honoring her commitment to the wellbeing of children, families and individuals in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.

The award, developed by the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership in 2008, is given annually to the person who best exemplifies the legacy of John Engroff, the coordinator of the partnership from 2003 to 2007.

The criterion includes a spirit of collaboration, a sense of humor and the commitment to the wellbeing of all community members.

Ryan was one of three to earn the recognition in 2016. Dr. Fred Holmes and Grand Isle Sheriff Ray Allen received the award over the wintertime. Joe Halko, a member of the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership executive team, said 2016 was the first year more than one person has received the award.

At the partnership meeting Wednesday morning, Halko read Ryan’s nomination letter, written by Kristin Prior, the VT Agency of Human Services field director for St. Albans.

For the full story, pick up a copy of Friday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.