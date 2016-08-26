Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS/ SYRACUSE N.Y. – Ruth (Sullivan) Santa Barbara a resident of St. Albans and 58 year resident of Syracuse passed away on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23, 2016, at her summer cottage on Hathaway Point.

Born in St. Albans, on Aug. 31, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Mary (Maun) Sullivan. Ruth was 93 years old.

On Sept. 19, 1953, in St. Mary’s Church, she married Angelo J. Santa Barbara, who survives her. They met while Angelo was working as an electrical engineer for GE on the radar installation at the St. Albans Air Force Base.

Ruth was a 1940 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and before she was married, she retired from the New England Telephone Company as a Supervisor. She was a former communicant of St. Mary’s Parish in St. Albans.

Survivors include her husband of over 62 years, Angelo, of Syracuse; son, Michael J. Santa Barbara and his wife, Michele, of Memphis, N.Y.; daughters, Kathy Santa Barbara of Syracuse, and Susan Baloga and her husband, Gary, of Binghamton, N.Y. as well as her grandchildren, Alessandra Goodfellow and her husband, Patrick, of Phoenix, Ariz., Jeremy Santa Barbara and his wife, Nikki, of Camillus, N.Y. and Sara Baloga of Cornwall-on- Hudson, N.Y. Ruth is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Natalya Goodfellow.

In addition to her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her brother, Robert Sullivan.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016, from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Aug. 27, at noon at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Interment will follow in the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the St. Albans Historical Society, P.O. Box 722, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Messages of condolence to Ruth’s family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.