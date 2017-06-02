Ruth Larose

SHELDON — Ruth D. Larose, age 87, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

She was born Sept. 22, 1929 in St. Albans to the late Ernest and Mable (Desrosiers) Danyow.

Ruth worked several jobs before finding her true passion as a beautician. She owned and operated Ruth’s Beauty Salon in Enosburg Falls and Sheldon for many years. She married the late Norbert Larose on Feb. 20, 1950. Together, they enjoyed dancing, gambling and golfing. Ruth also enjoyed playing cards, making ceramics and cooking.

She is survived by her children, Gary Larose and his wife Madeline of Mt. Pleasant, MI, Cynthia Dudley and her husband Arnold of Berkshire and Betsey Larose and Marcel Parent of Enosburgh; seven grandchildren, Christopher Larose and his wife Darlene, Michelle Walters and her husband Michael Sr., Marc Larose, Tricia Rossi and her husband Marc, Justin Dudley and his wife Sarah, April Yates and Brooke Parent; eight great grandchildren, Jacob, Isabelle, Michael Jr., Sam, Kiana, Kaylee, Alexander and Lilah; her siblings-in-law, Charles Larose and his wife Bernadette of Enosburg Falls and Ann Bushey and her husband Norman of St. Albans; several nieces and nephews and her beloved cat “Baby Ruth.” Besides her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Norbert Larose on Dec. 27, 2016; a great grandson, Christian and her siblings, Vincent, Raymond, Harold, Deke and Howard Danyow and Carolyn Stevens.

Ruth’s family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of the Meadows and Franklin County Home Health for the exceptional care given to “Ma Ma Ruth.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Shawville Rd., Sheldon. The burials for Ruth and Norbert will follow Mass in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 5, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Enosburgh Nutrition Program (Formerly Meals On Wheels), 2443 Sampsonville Rd., Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.