GEORGIA — Roy Maynard Graham, Sr., a long-time resident of this area, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at the UVM Medical Center with his family at his side.

Friends are invited to join Roy’s family for a Memorial Service on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St. Albans. The Rev. Mr. Duane Langlois, Deacon of Holy Angels Church will officiate.

Should friends desire, gifts in Roy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

To view Roy’s complete obituary or send messages of condolence to Roy’s family please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com