ST. ALBANS – Roy C. Parah, Jr. a lifelong resident passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 15, 2018, at his home.

He was born in St. Albans on April 18, 1958, the son of Patricia (Cross) Parah and the late Roy C. Parah. Roy was 59 years old.

Roy attended B.F.A., worked several years for R.L. Vallee and was a charter member of the St. Albans Town Fire Department.

Survivors include his mother, Patricia Parah of St. Albans; his children, Kristin Comstock and husband, Allen, of Graniteville, Vermont, Thomas of St. Albans and Logan of St. Albans, as well as three grandchildren, Caleb, Brooke and Hunter Comstock and a grandchild due this summer. He is also survived by two brothers, Augustin Parah and his wife, Helene, of St. Albans and Terrance of New York.

Services will be held at a later date at the family lot in St. Luke’s Cemetery in Fairfax.

Assisting the Parah family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.