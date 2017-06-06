Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST. ALBANS — Mrs. Rose V. (Trombley) Jewett, age 92, passed away June 4, 2017 at her home in St. Albans. She was born in St. Albans on April 17, 1925, the daughter of the late Nelson and Lillian (Goodwin) Trombley. Her husband Roy Jewett predeceased her on Jan. 25, 2000. Rose worked for many years as a housecleaner as well as for Union Carbide. She enjoyed camping, tending to her flower gardens and taking long rides in the country. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Rose is survived by her daughters, Donna Jettie of Highgate, Cindy Godin and husband Dave of St. Albans, Gloria Hemond and husband Ron of St. Albans, and Patty O’Dell of St. Albans, as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, Rose was predeceased by her son Roy “Chipper” Jewett and her daughter Debbie Reid.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2017. beginning at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Brady Levesque Funeral Chapel, 86 South Main St., St. Albans. Interment will follow immediately after in Greenwood Cemetery, 139 Lincoln Avenue, St. Albans, VT. There will be a reception at Rose’s home after the service.

Memorials may be made in her name to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478, or the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, Vermont, 05478. Online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at the funeral home website: www.bradyandlevesque.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady and Levesque Funeral Home and Commemorative Services.