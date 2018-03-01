ESSEX CENTER, Vt./ PONCE INLET, Fla. – Ronald Richard Lamell, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 24, 2018 in Ponce Inlet, Fla.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 8 from 4-8 p.m. in the Minor Funeral, Route 7 in Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 9 at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Essex Center.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and a full obituary notice will be published at a later date.

