SWANTON — Ronald Nelson Joseph Dragon, age 67, passed away unexpectedly in Highgate on Oct. 11, 2017 with his loving family by his side.

He was born Aug. 11, 1950 in St Albans. The son of the late Roger Dragon and the former Antoinette (Garrow) Dragon. Ron attended East Highgate School and was a lifelong resident of Highgate. He worked for many years as a machine operator with the Bertek Company, drove a school bus and managed the operation of the Highgate Skating Rink. In his earlier years he worked on the family farm. In his later years he enjoyed helping his cousin, Richard Hoburn with sugaring and logging.

Ron enjoyed hunting with his longtime friend Joe Greenia, camping at Lakewood Campground, weekly card games with family and playing Bingo. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends and took the opportunity to be outside anytime he could. In earlier years he coached Little League and was a part of the Co-Ed Softball League.

He is survived by his son Jeremy Greenia and wife Michelle of Highgate, daughters Marie Greenia and significant other Terrance Parah, Jr. of Highgate and Cathy Brow and her husband John Sweet of Sheldon. Three brothers: David and his wife Jackie Dragon of Sheldon, James and his wife, Joyce Dragon of Highgate, John and his wife Terry Dragon of Highgate. Three sisters: Carol Teague and her husband Leo of Sheldon, Judy Dragon and Randy Ashton of Franklin and Nancy LaPlant of Highgate. Grandchildren: Chloe, Jazmyn and Aubrey Greenia, Lucas Parah and Hunter Sweet.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother-in-law George LaPlant.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. from Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave, Swanton, VT. Friends may call at the funeral from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service.

Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

