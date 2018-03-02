Ronald and Fern Cota will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on March 9. They were married at the Church of the Nativity in Swanton after Ronald returned from fighting in the Vietnam War.

They started a family in St. Albans and in 1970 moved to Swanton where they currently reside. Ron and Fern managed the family business, Cota’s Autor Parts and Service Station, for over 33 years and are now retired.

Their family includes a daughter Dawn (Cota) Burke, and her husband, Michael, and a son, Michael Cota, and his wife Jessica. They have six grandchildren who bring them happiness daily: Amanda, Alexis, Sean, Colby, Brooklyn and Addison.

To offer congratulations on their anniversary, mail cards to: Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Cota, 61 County Road, Swanton, VT 05488.