SWANTON — Roland Edward Church a longtime area resident passed away, Monday Oct. 23, 2017, surrounded by his family.

Roland was born in St. Albans on April 3, 1950, son of the late Howard and Mildred (Garrett) Church. Roland was 67 years old.

On Aug. 5, 1972, in Swanton, he married the love of his life, Carolyn, who survives him.

He was a 1969 graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and then was a longtime employee of Lane Press. Roland proudly served in the Vermont Army National Guard, was a member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion and enjoyed his outings at the Champlain Country Club. He enjoyed vacationing in Maine with his wife and family. Roland was, and will always be, very loved.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Carolyn, of Swanton, their daughter, Debra McMahon and her husband, Brian, of Highgate and three grandchildren, Shannon McMahon and her partner, Austin Underwood, Matthew McMahon and Hannah McMahon.

He is also survived by his siblings, Howard Church and his wife, Joyce, of St. Albans; Norman Church of Swanton; and Linda Bates and her husband, Louis, of Franklin; several nieces and nephews and lifelong friends, Tommy and Diane Belrose.

Family and friends will honor and remember Roland’s life by gathering for calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans. Interment with military honors will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider donating to Voices Against Violence, P.O. Box 72, St. Albans, Vermont 05478, the domestic and sexual violence agency serving Franklin County, Vt.

