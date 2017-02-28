Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

JAY — Roger P. Sanville, age 73, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 at his home in Jay surrounded by his loving family.

He was born July 1, 1943 in Newport Center to the late Lawrence & Pearl (Eastman) Sanville.

Roger was a long haul trucker for many years. He loved being a hobby farmer and would often take his tractor to help friends by rototilling their gardens or brush hogging on their property. Above all, Roger enjoyed spending time with his family the most.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Sanville of Jay; two sons, Larry Sanville and his wife Marlene of Jay and Ron Sanville and his wife Aggie of Pulaski, Tenn.; grandchildren, Jessica McAllister and her husband Kevin, Mandi Sanville, Courtney Sanville, Chris Burns and his wife Heather, Morgan Como and her husband Jeff and Katie Beemus and her husband Ryan; two siblings, Marion Brown and Burt Sanville and his wife Janice all of Marlboro, Mass. and several nieces & nephews. Roger was predeceased by his parents.

A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring in the Newport Center Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Roger’s memory may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Vermont Chapter, c/o UVM Medical Center, Department of Neurology, 1 South Prospect Street, Burlington, VT 05401.

