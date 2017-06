Posted by Kim Conner Advertising Sales Learn more about Kim

Blakely Mae Robtoy, a girl, born on May 16, 2017 to Joshua Robtoy and Alissa Berry of Leicester, Vt. Proud grandparents are Landon Robtoy of St. Albans, Vt. and Mark and Kendra Malaney of Mesa, Ariz. and Keith and Vickie Berry of Fairfield, Vt.