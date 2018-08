From All Breed Rescue Vermont:

Robin is a very high energy, happy girl looking for an owner that can take her for runs and play with her outside. She’s very eager to please and very smart. Robin would do best in a home with owners ready to harness her energy and train her. She promises to give lots of kisses in return!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Robin. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com