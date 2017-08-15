Robert Lucier

SWANTON — Robert W. Lucier, age 81 years, a lifelong Swanton resident passed away peacefully, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at The Pines Rehabilitation Center in Lyndonville.

Bob was born in Swanton on, May 9, 1936. He was the son of the late William and Catherine (Farnsworth) Lucier. On March 2, 1957, Bob married Gale Cook who survives him. Bob and Gale celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this year with close friends and family.

Bob graduated from St. Anne’s Academy in Swanton where he played basketball and baseball. He worked at the Union Carbide Corporation and Energizer Battery for 41 years. He served eight years in the Vermont Army National Guard and was a lifelong parishioner of The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary-Saint Louis Parish.

Dad was a man who loved the outdoors with his hunting, fishing, working in the yard or just sitting outside talking with his friends and neighbors. Bob and Gale spent a lot of time sitting outside together.

Bob is survived by his wife and soulmate, Gale Lucier and their two children; daughter, Tammy Pare and husband Kevin and son Michael; he was a proud Papa to grandsons, Matthew Pare and wife Vicki and Joseph Pare and partner, Jason Fleming; two sisters, Doris Hubbard and husband Frank of Swanton, and Joan Taylor of Winooski as well as several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by two brothers, James and Thomas Lucier.

Papa’s greatest joy was spending time with his family.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, at 11 a.m. from The Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 65 Canada Street, Swanton. Father James E. Zuccaro will be the celebrant and homilist. The Rite of Committal with full military honors and Interment will follow in Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Cemetery.

There will be no public calling hours.

Gifts in Bob’s memory may be made to Missisquoi Valley Rescue, P.O. Box 22, Swanton 05488.

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com.