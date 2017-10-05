FRANKLIN — Robert S. “Robbie” Hemond, age 48, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017 as a result of an ATV accident. He passed away surrounded by his family at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born Sept. 24, 1969 in St. Albans to Paul Hemond and Carey (Waterhouse) Hemond.

Robbie enjoyed playing baseball when he was younger, he was a great pitcher. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and gardening. Robbie loved Lake Carmi and he was very passionate about keeping the water clean and safe. His favorite hobbies included cooking, tinkering on projects and spending time with his family and friends. Robbie was also an animal lover.

He is survived by his significant other, Lorraine Wright of Franklin; mother, Carey Hemond of Richford; father, Paul Hemond and his wife Judy of Richford; siblings, Michael Hemond and his wife Tracey and Wendy LeClaire and her husband Jason all of Richford; nieces and nephews, Brett, Chelsea, Brady and his fiancé Justine St. Cyr and Shawnie Hemond; great nieces, Bella and Leah Hemond; his beloved dog, Star and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Robbie was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Phyllis Waterhouse and his paternal grandparents, Edward Hemond Sr. and Lynwood “Chick” and Rose West.

A memorial service will be Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Richford First Baptist Church, School St., Richford. Interment will follow in the Richford Center Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Robbie’s memory may be made to help with cleaning up water in Vermont and sent to Regeneration Vermont, 225 Pavillion Rd., East Thetford, VT 05043.

