WEST BURKE- Robert “Otto” Steele Kremer, 74, of Burke Hollow Road in West Burke, Vt. died on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, at his home following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy body dementia.

Otto was born in Plainfield, N.J. on Sept. 30, 1943, to Robert and Lenore (Higginbotham) Kremer. He was raised and educated in Plainfield, N.J. graduating from Plainfield High School, Class of 1961. Otto then attended the University of Cincinnati in Ohio where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree. He later obtained his Master’s Degree from Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.

Otto moved to Vermont in the early 1970’s. In 1986, he married Vivien “Bunny” Aja and moved to West Burke where they shared 31 years. Besides his private practice, Otto worked at Founders Hall, White Mountain Mental Health, King George School and the Cabot School System.

Otto passions were music, writing, poetry and gardening. His Martin guitar was his most prized possession. In his later years, he discovered a love of golf. He lived his life with great respect for his family and friends.

Otto is survived by his wife: Vivien Kremer of West Burke; his daughter: Deanna Kiser-Go and husband, Steven, of Berkley, Calif.; three sisters: Lenore Klughertz of Longmont, Colo., Nancy Gerke of Charlottesville, Va. and Linda Payne of Houston, Texas; his step children: Tammy (Kevin) Sizen and John Aja, who provided loving care and support throughout his illness; three grandchildren: James Aja, Casey Perry and Ryan Go; five great-grandchildren: Tamara, Angelo, Christina, Wyatt and Dylan; brother-in-law: Bruce Cornish and wife Janis Scorpio of Rochelle, VA; five nieces and his very special friends: Jane Kiser and Tyrone Shaw.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Donations in Robert’s name can be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation, at Donation Processing, The Michael J. Fox Foundation, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or online at www.michaeljfox.org/get-involved/donation2.php?navid=one-time-gift.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.