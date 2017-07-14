Robert Lowe

Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Robert “Bob” Lowe, age 90, recently of St. Albans, Vt., passed away on July 12, 2017 after a brief illness. Bob was born in West Englewood, N.J. and at the age of five moved with his family to New Hartford, Conn. Bob attended schools in the New Hartford area and graduated from the Gilbert School in 1945. After working for several years at the Underwood Typewriter Company and attending the Hartford Technical School, he entered the U.S. Army to proudly serve in Korea, reaching the rank of corporal upon separation in 1953.

Until 2015, Bob lived in Winsted, Conn. He was a devoted family man who took on the duties of care for his ageing parents and wife, Norma Johnson Lowe, who died in 1974. He spent his entire career in the field of printing, and worked as a journeyman pressman for more than 40 years. Bob was a lifetime member of his local VFW and American Legion posts. An avid fisherman, he rarely missed opening day and added occasional deep-sea fishing to his hobbies later in life. Bob, with his dear friend, Beatrice, greatly enjoyed travel by car. The two of them toured much of the northeast and eastern Canada. In 1992, Bob and Beatrice took the trip of lifetime, driving cross-continent, on the ALCAN Highway, and through the Yukon to coastal Alaska, where they spent time with family, camping and touring Denali National Park and fishing on the Kenai Peninsula.

Bob was an old-fashioned gentleman, a good citizen, and a man of strong and clear ethical values and a subtle sense of humor. He believed strongly in the importance of education and saw to it that his daughter had access to college and beyond as his responsibility as a parent. He leaves this world owing no one and having given his best to all those around him.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Deborah, and son-in-law CJ Murray; his grandchildren, Kristie (Murray) and husband, Dan Adams of Pittsford, Vt., and Jon Murray and his wife, Julie, of Pelham, N.Y. Bob also loved and took keen interest in his three great grandchildren, Kelsey Adams and Eli and Lucas Murray. Bob also leaves a cherished nephew Richard Lowe, of Federal Way, Wash. and three nieces, Catherine and Susan Lowe and Helene Beatty. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Norma, and his brother, Otto “Bill” Lowe of Eagle River, Alaska.

There will be a private service for family and friends in Winsted, Conn. held at the family’s discretion. Should you wish to make a donation in memory of Bob, please direct your donation to the Hospice Program of the Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478. Bob’s family wishes to thank FC Home Health, whose staff members and volunteers so ably and kindly provided hospice care for Bob in his illness. Special and heartfelt thanks also are expressed to the staff at Our Lady of the Meadows Memory Care Unit whose kindness and gentleness to Bob will always be remembered and appreciated.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.